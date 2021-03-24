Vegas Strong Resiliency Center sees uptick in calls following Boulder mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has seen an uptick in requests for service following the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

RELATED: These are the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

“Even though it happened in another state it still resonated with me here, and I’m still afraid,” says Li’Shey Johnson

Johnson was injured but survived the 1 October mass shooting in 2017.

She’s still processing what happened over three years later, and when news that ten people were shot and killed at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado she was traumatized all over again.

“The PTSD, it doesn’t go away,” says Johnson.

Johnson isn’t the only one.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says they are seeing a rise in requests for help and reaction from 1 October related Facebook groups in the past 24 hours.

“There is a lot of correlation between the event that happened yesterday in Boulder and the event that happened in Las Vegas on 1 October, so that’s even more likely to bring those feelings back,” says Tennille Pereira, Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

Pereira says many 1 October survivors and victim’s families try to push forward and live their life as normal as possible, but when mass shootings happen it can be triggering.

“All of these things are just layers of trauma and it can become a lot to deal with,” says Pereira.

It’s all the more reason that the Resiliency Center is urging folks to reach out if they need it, or by accessing resources like 24/7 hotlines that can be found on their website.

“We don’t want anyone to go through this alone and we are here as a resource for them,” says Pereira.

RELATED: Gov. Sisolak orders flags lowered in honor of Boulder shooting victims

Johnson has also written a book titled “Why Not Me October One” as a way to help others who are healing from 1 October and any other mass tragedies in the country.