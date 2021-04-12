Watch
Local News

Actions

Vegas police working barricade situation south of McCarran Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:01:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are working a barricade situation south of McCarran Airport on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say officers were called to a home in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, near Warm Springs and Paradise roads, at about 10:40 a.m., where a person reportedly has threatened to shoot others in the residence.

The person also reportedly fired shots inside of the home. However, no injuries have been immediately reported.

Officers are attempting to de-escalate the situation but it remains an active scene as of noon, according to police.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH