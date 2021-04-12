Vegas police working barricade situation south of McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are working a barricade situation south of McCarran Airport on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say officers were called to a home in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, near Warm Springs and Paradise roads, at about 10:40 a.m., where a person reportedly has threatened to shoot others in the residence.

The person also reportedly fired shots inside of the home. However, no injuries have been immediately reported.

Officers are attempting to de-escalate the situation but it remains an active scene as of noon, according to police.

