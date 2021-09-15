Vegas police officer injured in crash with semi-truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Jones Boulevard at about noon.

The officer in the patrol vehicle was transported to the University Medical Center with minor injuries with no other injuries initially reported.

The northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard at Craig Road were shut down, but have since reopened.