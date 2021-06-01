Vegas police need help locating a missing, endangered 10-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help on Tuesday in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Kamarionna Crawford was last seen in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive, near Sahara Avenue, on Memorial Day, according to the LVMPD.

Police describe her as a Black juvenile standing 4-foot, 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with red shorts.

Authorities say Crawford also has braids in her hair and could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

All hospitals have been asked to check their registries for the missing girl and anyone who has more information on Crawford's whereabouts was urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111.