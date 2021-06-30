Vegas police asking for assistance in locating missing 20-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for assistance in helping to locate a missing and endangered person Wednesday morning.

Denise Garcia, 20, was last seen Tuesday at about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of North Bruce Street near Washington Avenue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that Garcia may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The woman was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple leggings. Police say she is 5-foot, 5 -inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts has been urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons department at 702-828-2907.