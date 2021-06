LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report an impaired driver was arrested after a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

Rollover crash at Charleston Blvd at Maryland PKWY SB. Intersection blocked as crews work to clear the crash site. pic.twitter.com/eL37F0URVk — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) June 29, 2021

Police say the driver hit a sedan causing a rollover. No one was hurt in the collision.