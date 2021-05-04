Watch
Local News

Actions

Vegas PD: Pedestrian killed in crash involving bus at Sahara, Eastern

items.[0].videoTitle
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that involves a pedestrian in the central part of town on Tuesday.
UPDATE: One critical after head-on crash near Sandy Valley
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:22:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the central part of town on Tuesday.

The collision involved a small bus and a pedestrian at Eastern and Sahara avenues that occurred at about 9:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The adult pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma in unknown condition, but police said the pedestrian died at the hospital.

Officers closed the intersection for their on-scene investigation.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH