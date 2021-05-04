Vegas PD: Pedestrian killed in crash involving bus at Sahara, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the central part of town on Tuesday.

The collision involved a small bus and a pedestrian at Eastern and Sahara avenues that occurred at about 9:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The adult pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma in unknown condition, but police said the pedestrian died at the hospital.

Officers closed the intersection for their on-scene investigation.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story

