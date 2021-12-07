Watch
Vegas PD: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Boulder Highway

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 7:40 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 10:40:47-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in the east part of town early Tuesday morning.

A person was crossing the northbound lanes in the 3700 block of Boulder Highway near U.S. 95 when a collision occurred at about 3:45 a.m. with a vehicle traveling northbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. The driver did not show signs of impairment.

Northbound Boulder Highway was closed between U. S. 95 and Dalhart Street for the on-scene investigation.

