Vegas PD: Missing child, possibly in severe emotional distress, last seen on Mojave Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help as it tries to locate a young boy last seen Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Mojave Road.

Police report the 7-year-old named Dilan Fonseca was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with "TOMMY" written on it and grey pants.

Officials say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.