Vegas PD: Missing child, possibly in severe emotional distress, last seen on Mojave Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help as it tries to locate a young boy last seen Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Mojave Road.
Police report the 7-year-old named Dilan Fonseca was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with "TOMMY" written on it and grey pants.
Officials say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com