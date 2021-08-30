Watch
Vegas PD: Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes portion of Sahara Avenue

Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 09:09:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision early Monday morning.

Authorities say they were called to the intersection of Sahara and Eastern avenues at about 4:10 a.m. with a reported crash.

The crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Sahara Avenue was closed in both directions while officers stayed at the scene for their investigation.

