LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday morning in the west part of town.

Officers report a single-vehicle collision occurred on West Lake Mead Boulevard at Springfield Street, west of Rampart Boulevard, at about 9:50 a.m.

Eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard is closed at the crash scene, according to authorities.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story