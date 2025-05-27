'Vegas Marries the Military,' contest offering service members free weddings, returns this June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Love is in the air once again for the annual 'Vegas Marries the Military' competition, an outreach initiative that offers free weddings and vow renewals for U.S. military personnel and veterans.

Lucky couples can start submitting the stories, photos and service backgrounds on Sunday, June 1, for a chance to win an experience with The Wedding Capital of the World.

The celebrations will take place on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Organizers said the contest will feature individual ceremonies followed by a group celebration at the Vegas Event Center. Seven couples — each representing a branch of the military — will be picked by the Vegas Wedding Chamber. Chosen couples will have all expenses paid for and can invite their families and friends.

Organizers said this year's reception includes a buffet, wedding cake, a live DJ, professional photography, custom decorations and surprise guest appearances from local officials.

To enter the contest, military couples can visit the Vegas Wedding Chamber webpage here. The contest is open from Sunday, June 1 to Friday, July 4.

Organizers are also accepting donated goods and service vendors — officiants, florists, makeup artists, and more — for the ceremonies. If you are a vendor and wish to donate, you can click on the link here. Donations are accepted now through Friday, Aug. 1.

