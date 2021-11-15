Watch
Vegas man to admit voting twice in November 2020 election

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 15:01:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas business executive whose claim of voter fraud was featured by state Republicans after the November 2020 election has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of voting more than once in the same election.

Donald “Kirk” Hartle is expected to pay a $2,000 fine and receive the equivalent of one year of probation, according to a plea agreement filed Monday.

He’s scheduled to enter his plea Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas.

Hartle had faced two felony charges in a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 alleging that he voted using his dead wife’s ballot.

The state Republican Party featured Hartle’s account as an example of widespread voter fraud.

