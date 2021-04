LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remembering the rap legend DMX.

Dozens of people gathered last night at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on MLK and Carey to pay their respects to the late artist.

DMX first appeared on the music scene in the late 90's topping charts with multiple albums while also launching an acting career.

DMX last performed in Las Vegas at Hakkasan Nightclub in 2019 after checking himself into rehab.