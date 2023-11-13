Vegas legend Donny Osmond revealed as national anthem performer for Formula 1 grand prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A very Vegas headliner will perform the national anthem to kick of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Race organizers announced Las Vegas legend Donny Osmond will perform the anthem on Saturday, Nov. 18 just before lights out at the inaugural Las Vegas race.

Osmond's performance is scheduled for approximately 9:45 p.m., according to a press release sent to Channel 13 on Monday.

His rendition of the national anthem will kick off an opening ceremony celebration featuring 60 Clark County School District educators who were selected as flag holders, plus 20 youths selected by the Clark County Department of Family Services, race organizers stated.

Osmond's career has spanned six decades of iconic performances, including headlining residencies on the Las Vegas Strip.

Locals likely know Osmond for his 11-year residency with sister Marie at the Flamingo Las Vegas. He currently headlines his first ever solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas.

