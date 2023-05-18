Vegas Knight Hawks to host Military Appreciation Knight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Military Appreciation Knight is coming to Las Vegas. The Knight Hawks will pay tribute to women who have served in the military during a special game night.

The first 2,000 fans will get a mini American flag and a themed poster, while active and retired military members will get 50% off their ticket prices.

The event will mark the first time the Vegas Knight Hawks wear specialty jerseys honoring military members.

The game will be 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 20, at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.