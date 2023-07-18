Watch Now
Vegas Justice League to be honored for work on unsolved cold cases at city council meeting

Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Justice League, a local group of philanthropists dedicated to solving cold cases, is set to by honored by city leaders on Friday.

Recently, the group helped Metro police solve several cold cases — most notably, the killing of Pearl Ingram whose body was found inside a dumpster behind a grocery store in 1994.

In December, Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean sat down with Justin Woo, the group's founder, to discuss his ultimate goal of "keeping the community safe."

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will recognize the league during a city council meeting on Friday for contributing to the solving of cases more than 40 years old.

The meeting will be broadcast live on KCLV-TV Channel 2, the city’s government-access television station, and at www.kclv.tv/live.

