Vegas homeowner discovers more rare bones in backyard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas couple says their ongoing pool construction has unearthed more bones found in their backyard!

13 Investigates first shared what Matt Perkins and his husband discovered at their home near Buffalo and Grand Teton earlier this week.

Now the homeowner shared a new pic showing what appears to be part of a jaw and teeth!

The homeowner says he is taking the discovery over the Nevada Science Center for a closer examination.

The bones found last week are believed to be fossils dating back to the most recent ice age.