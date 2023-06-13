Vegas Golden Knights fans gather in Summerlin to watch final practice before Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The energy in Las Vegas is electrifying as our Vegas Golden Knights edge closer to capturing the Stanley Cup.

"Go, Knights, go!" said a fan.

The celebrations kicked off early Monday morning at City National Arena in Summerlin, where the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, Chance, set the tone.

"Chance was here; the cheerleaders were here, taking pictures. There was a DJ. It was awesome." said a fan.

Hundreds of fans enjoyed the festivities, including a DJ, an inflatable rink, a poster-making station, and plenty of food and drinks.

"We went shopping!" said a fan.

The excitement didn't stop there. The festivities continued at the team's practice session held inside the arena.

"Being born and raised here, I had to see their last practice before the Stanley Cup finals, hopefully, it's last game," VGK fan Brandon Cabrera said.

The first 250 fans had the privilege of cheering on their beloved players as they arrived for their 11 a.m. practice.

When asked what the chances of Vegas Golden Knights winning, Cabrera said:

"Man, I'm going to say they set this all up. They want to win the cup here in Vegas, so I think they lost game three so that they can win it here in Vegas."

Another young fan said its a guarantee win.

"We're 60 minutes away. We're there, we got this. It's in the bag," Tyson Young said.

As the City of Las Vegas awaits the next hockey showdown, fans tell Channel 13 they are confident VGK will win the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.