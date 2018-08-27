Vegas Golden Knights announce information on ticket sales

The Vegas Golden Knights has released on-sale information for preseason and regular season home games, highlighted by the Preseason Puck Series.

The four game preseason puck series will be highlighted by a collectible puck giveaway to all fans at each of the Golden Knights preseason games.

General Manager of the Year George McPhee, Jack Adam’s Award Winner Gerard Gallant, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winner William Karlsson and Mark Messier Leadership Award Winner Deryk Engelland will each be recognized on commemorative pucks.

As part of their membership, full season ticket members include tickets to the four preseason contests; fans interested in purchasing these four game packs may do so on Aug. 20 at noon.

Vegas Golden Knights Preseason Home Games

Vegas Golden Knights Preseason Home Games will go on sale August 20 at 12 noon PT. The Golden Knights have home games on September 16 (Arizona, 5 PT), September 24 (Colorado, 7 PT), September 28 (Los Angeles 7, PT) and September 30 (San Jose, 5 PT).

Vegas Golden Knights Regular Season Home Games

Single-game tickets for Vegas Golden Knights regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on August 27 at 12 noon PT, following a series of exclusive presales for full/partial season ticket members and Can’t Wait List members. Full/partial season ticket members and Can’t Wait List members will receive information on the presales from their Golden Knights membership services team.

