Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association plans to host a charity golf tournament

Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association plans to host a charity golf tournament presented by Remington Nevada at Bear's Best Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 18.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 04, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the official Vegas Golden Knights website, the Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association is gearing up to host a charity golf tournament at Best Bear's Las Vegas next month.

The all-new non-profit organization is dedicated to former NHL players with a focus on giving back to the community. Leading the VGK Alumni Association are President Deryk Engelland, , and Vice President Shane Hnidy.

"We are excited to host the first significant fundraising event for the VGK Alumni Association," Engelland said. "Bear's Best Las Vegas will be a spectacular site and we know that this will be a special day for everyone involved, all to benefit a truly meaningful cause."

The website says to participate in the golf tournament, fans can click here for information on pricing and partnership packages. This event will not be open to the general public.

