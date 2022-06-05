Watch
Vegas Golden Kights hosting youth hockey clinics

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are hosting youth hockey clinics.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 15:56:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have plans for a few youth hockey clinics this summer.

The team says this is a way to keep students active over the summer break and learn the game of hockey.

A total of five clinics will take place this month. A list of the clinics planned to happen can be seen below:

  • June 6 at 9 a.m.
    Kitty Ward Elementary School
  • June 9 at 9 a.m.
    Roger Gehrig Academy
  • June 15 at 1 p.m.
    Mark Fine Elementary School
  • June 17 at 1 p.m.
    Dickens Elementary School
  • June 30 at 9:30 a.m.
    Desert Breeze Community Center
