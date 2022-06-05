Vegas Golden Kights hosting youth hockey clinics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have plans for a few youth hockey clinics this summer.

The team says this is a way to keep students active over the summer break and learn the game of hockey.

A total of five clinics will take place this month. A list of the clinics planned to happen can be seen below:

June 6 at 9 a.m.

Kitty Ward Elementary School

June 9 at 9 a.m.

Roger Gehrig Academy

June 15 at 1 p.m.

Mark Fine Elementary School

June 17 at 1 p.m.

Dickens Elementary School