Vegas Golden Kights hosting youth hockey clinics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have plans for a few youth hockey clinics this summer.
The team says this is a way to keep students active over the summer break and learn the game of hockey.
A total of five clinics will take place this month. A list of the clinics planned to happen can be seen below:
- June 6 at 9 a.m.
Kitty Ward Elementary School
- June 9 at 9 a.m.
Roger Gehrig Academy
- June 15 at 1 p.m.
Mark Fine Elementary School
- June 17 at 1 p.m.
Dickens Elementary School
- June 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Desert Breeze Community Center