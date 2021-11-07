Watch
Vegas FD: 1 person sent to hospital in garage fire; $75K in damages

Careless smoking may have caused fire, officials say
Las Vegas-area firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire on Sunday.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 07, 2021
Firefighters were called to a home at 5121 Meadow Rock Avenue. near Decatur Boulevard and Tropical Parkway just before 4 a.m. with reports of a fire.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to the scene. Heavy smoke was showing from the garage of a one-story house, according to crews when they first arrived.

Two people were out of the house, but one was suffering from smoke inhalation and was transported to the University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire was undetermined but officials say the fire started in the garage with careless smoking not be ruled out.

Damage was estimated at $75,000, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

