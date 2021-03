LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas valley families in need got some help over the weekend thanks to Project Marilyn.

The nonprofit held Pop Up And Give sites to distribute feminine hygiene products.

Project Marilyn will also be teaming up with Hope Link of Southern Nevada to host another event this upcoming Saturday.

They will provide feminine hygiene products and free COVID-19 testing.

That will take place at noon at Hope Link located in Henderson.