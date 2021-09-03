Vegas Chamber honors service members of Nellis, Creech Air Force bases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This is the fourth year of the Vegas Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, known as MAC, Night Out, and the relationship between the Vegas Chamber and the Southern Nevada military bases dates back to WWII.

“The Vegas Chamber was instrumental in advocating that the gunnery school become Nellis Air Force Base,” said Mary Beth Sewald, the president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber. “So, we share quite a robust history.”

And of the eight military honorees, half of them are women.

“It can be male-dominated, but we do have a lot of female honorees tonight and award recipients and they’ve earned it,” she said.

And breaking barriers is always a victory.

“I feel incredibly grateful and very, very humbled to be recognized with this group of outstanding airmen,” said Capt. Chelsea Ross, stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. She won Company Grade Officer of Year for Nellis.

The economic impact of the Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, along with the Nevada National Security Site, is about $6 billion. And they employ about 15,000 people.

“I think everybody who works for a living likes to know that people appreciate what they do,” said First Lt. Chase, stationed at Creech AFB. “And it’s great that the city decided to honor the other veterans and myself here.” The 15-year veteran took home the same award, Company Grade Officer of Year, for Creech.

Four service members from Creech and four from Nellis got awarded. But every one of the service members stationed on the bases was recognized.

“I’ve been blessed to have incredible airmen that I’ve gotten to work alongside, and they make me look really good,” laughed Capt. Ross. “So, I’m happy for them.”

Two businesses were also honored--the Kline Veterans Fund and First Command Financial Services, for doing what they can to help veterans succeed outside of the armed forces.