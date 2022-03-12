Van destroyed, fuel pump damaged in fire at east Las Vegas gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vehicle fire at a gas station in east Las Vegas on Saturday ended without any injuries thanks to firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to reports of the fire near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:10 a.m.

Photographs provided by the agency show a van badly damaged and in flames at the 7 Eleven.

A fire at a gas station in east #LasVegas today ended without any injuries thanks to firefighters with @LasVegasFD.



A van was destroyed and a fuel pump and canopy were damaged, firefighters say.



Story: https://t.co/PF4hR0tlXw

📸 Las Vegas Fire & Rescue pic.twitter.com/qAAv00gasN — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 12, 2022

By 11:55 a.m. the agency reported the fire was out.

The van was destroyed and a fuel pump and canopy were damaged, authorities say.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

