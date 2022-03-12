Watch
Van destroyed, fuel pump damaged in fire at east Las Vegas gas station

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
Firefighters say a van was destroyed and a fuel pump and canopy were damaged during a fire at a gas station in east Las Vegas on March 12, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 16:45:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vehicle fire at a gas station in east Las Vegas on Saturday ended without any injuries thanks to firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to reports of the fire near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:10 a.m.

Photographs provided by the agency show a van badly damaged and in flames at the 7 Eleven.

By 11:55 a.m. the agency reported the fire was out.

The van was destroyed and a fuel pump and canopy were damaged, authorities say.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

