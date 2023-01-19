Valley leaders address change and solutions for human trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas remains one of the top cities in the nation for human trafficking. That’s the word Wednesday night from law enforcement officials determined to crack down on this predatory crime.

The Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force brought in valley leaders with firsthand experience to talk about the problem, and recommend ways to change our city’s leading status as a human trafficking mecca.

Las Vegas Metro told those attending that there’s been a change in the type of victims targeted, now it’s adults. With almost 200 men and women identified as victims of sex trafficking in Las Vegas.

That statistic outpacing trafficked children still, the youngest victim in the last two years was only 11 years old.

Wednesday’s task force brought in guests from all over the country to exchange ideas and possible solutions.

Speaker Kevin Malone called for action from Nevada’s legislators.

“We need more stronger laws, and they need to be enforced. What happens around the country is, pimps, sex buyers, traffickers get arrested, but they plead down to a different case. It’s very difficult to prove those, because nobody wants to testify,” said Kevin Malone, CEO of Kids Not for Sale.

Malone also called for CCSD to teach children about sex trafficking and grooming. He says awareness is crucial, especially in the communities where trafficking is most prevalent in our city.

He believes traffickers are not being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He wants tougher laws.

“It’s literally a slap on the wrist for a man to buy sex from a child, and we got to change that. We have to protect our kids. Men were called to be protectors, not predators,” said Malone.

In 2019, one trafficking survivor recalled the nightmare she and other girls endured at the hands of a trafficker.

“Most of the time, when these girls try to leave, traffickers will hunt them down and beat them almost to beat them,” said Annie Loiber, a human trafficking survivor.

And years later, the nightmare continues.

Law enforcement is committed to hunting down sex buyers, traffickers and pimps and putting them behind bars.