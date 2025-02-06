Valet parking is back at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valet services have returned to the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) announced on Wednesday.

If you are a veteran in need of these services, valet parking is now available at the east, west entrances at the Emergency Department entrance from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).

“The valet service creates better access for our Veterans,” said VASNHS Engineering Chief Jonathan Sanchez. “This is another way we are trying to better the Veteran’s experience the moment they arrive at the medical center.”

The VA said tips are not authorized for valet services. The VA Medical Center is located at 6900 N Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086.