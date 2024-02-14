Valentine's Day attracts hundreds of couples to wedding chapels in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 2:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, a middle-aged couple walked out of the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas after exchanging their vows. They are among the first of dozens of newlyweds saying “I do” on Valentine’s Day, one of the most popular days to get married.

“We are booked around the clock,” said Reverend Nature Woodall, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel. “Everyone wants to experience this lifelong journey of love and we are here for them no matter what time they want to get married.”

Open 24/7, One Love Wedding Chapel along with several other wedding venues that are banking on the $3.4 billion wedding industry. With inflation driving up the cost of everything, small wedding chapels are seeing a boost in business, especially in what’s dubbed the Wedding Capital of the World.

“People are coming from all around the world,” said Reverend Nature. “All the football players, all their families and fans are here.”

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas was one of the most lucrative sporting events in U.S. history, and One Love welcomed fans wishing to marry during the eventful weekend, including a player from the New England Patriots. However, Reverend Nature said that February is their busiest month, and there are several dates within February that couples want to remember as their anniversary including 2/4/24, 2/14/ 24, 2/24/24, and 2/29/24.

“I’m going to marry couples in my wedding dress,” Reverend Nature said. On 2/24/24, she and her long-time boyfriend are finally getting hitched, but she still plans to bless couples on her special day. “I have to make all the couples happy as we always do at One Love.”

One Love Wedding Chapel booked fifteen couples to marry this Valentine’s Day, but because they welcome walk-ins, they expect to stay busy through midnight.