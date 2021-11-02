Vacant apartment building catches fire near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas fire crews battled a blaze that broke out near downtown early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say a fire erupted at a vacant apartment building near Casino Center and Charleston boulevards just before 6 a.m.

F3M TOC: 5:50PM. S Casino Center / E Charleston Bl. working fire, fire thru roof of vacant apartment building, crews setting up defensive operations & attacking, no injuries reported, crews getting a knockdown still attacking. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/ziJOFEZHNq — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 2, 2021

Crews were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.