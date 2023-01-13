VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to recruit 230 health care professionals

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is seeking to fill 230 positions at facilities across the Las Vegas area following recent layoffs that have affected healthcare workers in Southern Nevada.

“The healthcare market in Southern Nevada is extremely competitive, and we believe that we have a lot to offer talented healthcare professionals who are looking for new career opportunities,” said Bill Caron, VASNHS Executive Director.

VASNHS recruits for a wide range of positions, including physicians, nurses, engineers, and many others. Interested applicants can visit vacareers.va.gov for a list of positions and can reach out to one of the VASNHS representatives below for more information.