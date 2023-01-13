Watch Now
Local News

Actions

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to recruit 230 health care professionals

Doctor shortage 110819
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A doctor shortage is affecting patients and doctors.
Doctor shortage 110819
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 18:07:05-05

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is seeking to fill 230 positions at facilities across the Las Vegas area following recent layoffs that have affected healthcare workers in Southern Nevada.

“The healthcare market in Southern Nevada is extremely competitive, and we believe that we have a lot to offer talented healthcare professionals who are looking for new career opportunities,” said Bill Caron, VASNHS Executive Director.

VASNHS recruits for a wide range of positions, including physicians, nurses, engineers, and many others. Interested applicants can visit vacareers.va.gov for a list of positions and can reach out to one of the VASNHS representatives below for more information.

  • Nurse Recruitment: VASNHS Nurse Recruiters, Trinette Broom (702-791-9000, ext 14573); Gregory Clark (702-791-9000, ext 14187); VHALASNurseRecruiters@va.gov
  • Physician Recruitment: Cooper Drangmeister, Physician Provider Recruiter, cooper.drangmeister@va.gov, 702-791-9000, ext. 15515
  • Engineer Recruitment: V21 Engineer Recruiter, David Martinez; david.martinez16@va.gov
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH