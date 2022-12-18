VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts PACT Act town hall and resource fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration's Reno Regional Office and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act "Week of Action" Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Saturday.

The event, the first in-person town hall hosted by the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System since 2019, was attended by over 400 veterans.

According to a release, the event's purpose was to inform local veterans about the PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August, and encourage them to learn more about the legislation and apply for any toxic exposure-related health care and benefits covered by the act.

The event included a moderated town hall featuring senior leadership from the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, the Veteran Benefits Administration, and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, as well as separate briefings on how to file a claim, enroll in healthcare, and access Veterans Readiness and Employment resources. Flu and COVID-19 immunizations were also available for veterans on a walk-in basis.