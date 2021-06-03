VA reviewing denied medical claims related to Agent Orange exposure

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — Vietnam veterans risked everything to serve our country but some who returned home were denied medical benefits.

The VA says they've waited long enough. Now, more veterans exposed to chemical weapons like Agent Orange can possibly get the health care they deserve.

The VA is reviewing claims for veterans who served in the off-shore waters of Vietnam where they were exposed to certain chemical agents.

The VA is also adding three critical health conditions bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and parkinsonism to be considered presumptive medical problems related to herbicide agents.

Moving forward, the VA says it's now taking a holistic approach to consider health conditions caused by toxic exposure.

In the meantime, the reviews will happen automatically for Vietnam veterans who were previously denied.

Click on the following links for more information:

https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5672

https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/89496/breaking-news-va-plans-expansion-benefits-disability-claims-conditions-related-certain-toxic-exposures/