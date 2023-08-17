Usher announces final 12 dates of 'Usher: My Way' residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — R&B singer-songwriter Usher has announced the final 12 dates of his "Usher: My Way" residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday.

The show, which opened in July 2022 and explores hits from Usher's 20-year career, has sold out all shows to date, according to event organizers.

Pre-sale tickets for the final shows will be available starting on Friday, Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. Fans can also text (404) 737-1821 to "join Usher’s community" and get access to the pre-sale, according to a press release.

Tickets for these final shows will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. General ticket prices begin at $80.09, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show.

Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas, and MGM Resorts have announced plans to donate $1 from every ticket purchased to Usher's New Look, the artist's non-profit dedicated to "transforming the lives of underserved youth."

The 12 performances going on sale include:



November 2023: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29

December 2023: 1, 2

Additionally, limited tickets remain for Usher’s previously announced show dates:

October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 28

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. All shows begin at 9 p.m.