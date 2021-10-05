Usher adds additional December dates to Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced two additional dates from Dec. 23-24 for his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

Usher’s Las Vegas show features creative and shows the direction from Outside the Box Amusements, with co-creative direction by Aakomon Jones, video design and content by Fragment Nine, lighting design by John Torres, production design by Paul Tate dePoo III, and choreography by Rio and Amy Allen, with Iz Avila and Lil Jon serving as musical directors.

A limited number of tickets are available for the following four previously announced performances:

Dec. 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan. 2022: 1

