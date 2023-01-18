Used car prices drop significantly after record-highs in pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finally, the prices of used cars have dropped after seeing record-high prices during the pandemic.

So, what's changed? During 2020 and 2021, the demand for new vehicles was too great for the supply.

Now that there's a balance, prices for used cars declined.

“Customers are in a win-win situation,” said Jason Baucom, a local economist with the Budin Group.

What about for used car dealers?

“All of a sudden sales shot out the roof,” said Matthew Molhman, owner at The Car Company.

Molhman says his dealership had great success when prices were at their highest as new cars were far and few in-between due to low supply.

“Just driving by new car stores I saw inventory was low," said Molhman, "And being in the business and hearing how hard it was for people to get new cars.”

Baucom says the decrease in prices can hurt used car businesses. But, Molhman says he trusts the decrease in prices could help his company.