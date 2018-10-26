LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders headlined a rally for Nevada Democrats in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The former Democratic candidate for president was at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts with the rally alongside Democratic Senate candidates in what he called a critical election.

"In a week and a half, there is the most important midterm election in the history of this country. What I beg of you is not only get out and vote for Jacky Rosen but bring your aunts and your uncles and your friends and your coworkers," Sanders said.

Sanders was joined by Rep. Jacky Rosen, U.S. Senate candidate; Congresswoman Dina Titus; Steven Horsford, Fourth Congressional District candidate and Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, secretary of state candidate.

This just hours after Sanders and Nevada Democrats held a similar event in Reno, with Republicans criticizing Sanders and the candidates who took the stage alongside him.

“It was disturbing to see Nevada Democrats embrace self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders with open arms today. Under no circumstances will Nevadan families ever pick up the tab for Sanders’ $32.6 trillion government-run-healthcare plan, and every single Nevada Democrat who appeared with him today should tell voters exactly where they stand on his socialist pipe dream.” – Keelie Broom, RNC Spokesperson

The event was held at the Lowden Theater inside the academy.

The event was kicked off by Nevada Democratic Party chairman William McCurdy II, who urged voters to support Democrats at the state level as well.