US 'Real ID' deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023.

The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021, and it was becoming clear that many people wouldn't make it, in part because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it harder for states to issue new licenses.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards.

The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.