Watch
Local News

Actions

US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

Casinos Best Month
Wayne Parry/AP
A dealer conducts a game of blackjack at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022. The American Gaming Association said Wednesday, May 11, 2022, that America's commercial casinos had their best month ever in March 2022, winning $5.3 billion from gamblers. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Casinos Best Month
Casinos Best Month
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:02:28-04

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains are snarled and the coronavirus just won't go away. But America's casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March.

The gambling industry's national trade group reported Wednesday that the country's commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March. That's their best single-month total ever.

The previous record month was July 2021 at $4.92 billion.

News of the record-setting month comes as the American Gaming Association reported that "2021 marked a record-setting recovery for the commercial gaming industry after COVID-19 drove industry revenue to all-time lows in 2020."

The Las Vegas Strip was the top revenue location in 2021, with $7.05 billion in profits recorded.

The numbers don't include tribal casinos, which report their income separately. They're expected to report similarly positive results later this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH