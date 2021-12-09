Watch
US and rural Nevada town clash over 1905 irrigation canal

Scott Sonner/AP
Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. about 30 miles east of Reno Thursday, March 18, 2021. The town founded a century ago by pioneers lured to the West with the promise of free land and cheap water is suing the U.S. government over plans to renovate the earthen canal that burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in Fernley in 2008. Residents say plans to line parts of it with concrete will eliminate leakage they've counted on for decades to replenish the groundwater aquifer they tap with domestic wells. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Dec 08, 2021
RENO (AP) — Lawyers for the U.S. government and a rural Nevada town are arguing over Western water law in a legal battle over plans to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal that would eliminate leaking water local residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells.

The two sides clashed Wednesday in federal court in Reno where a judge rejected Fernley's bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal with concrete to make it safer after it burst in 2008, flooding nearly 600 homes.

The federal bureau says it will help guard against another breach and reduce loss of water that belongs to U.S. taxpayers.

