Updates to Boulder Highway to be announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) will join City of Henderson officials at 11:30 a.m. July 6 to highlight the $39.8 million in federal funding she helped secure for vital updates to Boulder Highway, which is currently the most dangerous stretch of roadway in Nevada.

Cortez Masto advocated for this funding directly with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, detailing the importance of improving pedestrian safety and its potential to improve the daily lives of many underserved Nevadans in the area.

