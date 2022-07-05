Watch Now
Update: Police locate Las Vegas man reported missing on Fourth of July

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Joseph Shmuel Armon
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 10:55:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating 54-year-old Joseph Shmuel Armon.

In an update on the morning of July 5, Metro Police said Armon had been located.

PREVIOUS — Armon was last seen near the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway on July 4, and police said he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police said Armon was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, dark-colored basketball shorts, a gray baseball cap and carrying a gray face mask. He also wears clear-framed glasses, they noted.

Anyone with information regarding Armon and his whereabouts was strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

