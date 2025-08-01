UPDATE: North Las Vegas police say missing 19-year-old woman safely located

UPDATE | 4:26 p.m.

North Las Vegas police said Laryia Reagor has been safely located.

"We are pleased to report that Laryia Reagor has been located. We sincerely thank the public for their assistance in helping us bring this matter to a safe resolution. Your efforts are greatly appreciated," NLVPD said in an update.

ORIGINAL REPORT

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police need help locating a missing 19-year-old woman who they say is endangered.

Laryia Reagor was reported missing Aug. 1 and was last seen July 31 around 5 a.m. near her residence in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and June Avenue, according to authorities.



Police said Reagor is diagnosed with autism and functions at a level of a 9 to 12-year-old child. She requires medication and family supervision.

Reagor is a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has long brown hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt with a photo of Tupac Shakur.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.