UPDATE: Missing six-year-old found in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KTNV) — UPDATE: The Phoenix Police Department has located Gerardo Romero Barrera safe and sound.

Update: Gerardo Barrera was located safe in Las Vegas, Nevada and plans are underway to reunite him with his family. Thank you to everyone who called in with information. pic.twitter.com/Yfh4bSfemb — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 13, 2022

PREVIOUS — Authorities are searching for 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera last seen in the area of South 12 Drive and West Vineyard Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Gerardo should be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Gerardo is 4’ tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gerardo was last seen wearing a red "Flash" shirt and gray pants.

Vargas' was driving a white 2010 Chevy Avalanche with the Arizona license plate JTA32F.

Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

#AMBERALERTNOTIFiCATION Be on the lookout for a White 2010 Chev Avalanche Arizona plates - JTA32F

Missing Child - Gerardo Berrera - 6 yrs old - 4'0 50LBS W/ BWN HAIR BWN EYES

Red shirt w/ flash gray pants

With Uncle - Alfonso Romero Vargas Call 911 wit any information. pic.twitter.com/2U219BvtnB — NV Emergency Mgmt (@NVEmergencyMgmt) August 13, 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that Gerardo Romero Barrera is four-years-old. This was incorrect and we apologize for the error.