UPDATE: 2 dogs removed from home after one found with tape around mouth

UPDATE — Animal Control removed two dogs from a property in Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Neighbors told Channel 13 they were shocked and horrified after one of the dogs was found with duct tape around its mouth.

A neighbor, who asked not to be publicly identified, said the dog's name is Taz.

"He's really a good dog," the neighbor said. "He doesn't bark much and, when I saw his mouth taped shut, I was really confused, really sad and upset for him."

The dog's owner had trained Taz not to bark at their neighbors, Channel 13 was told.

ORIGINAL — Animal cruelty detectives are investigating Friday night after hearing reports of a dog with tape around its mouth near Alexander Road and Torrey Pines Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene after Animal Control officers determined the incident could be a felony case of animal cruelty.

Police say the animal worked itself free from the tape and is safe.

Animal cruelty detectives will continue with the investigation as they work to get in touch with the dog's owner, police said.

