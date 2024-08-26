'Unsubstantiated' bomb threat prompts investigation, lockdown at Henderson high school

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Local parents received word Monday morning of a reported bomb threat at a Henderson high school.

An investigation at Foothill High School in Henderson ultimately determined the threat was unsubstantiated, according to emails from the school's principal, Jonathan Synold, shared with Channel 13 by the Clark County School District.

In an initial message about the threat, parents were told the school had been asked to go on "secure status out of an abundance of caution due to a reported bomb threat."

Students remained in their first period classes while police and K9 units investigated, Synold wrote.

Later Monday morning, parents were told "the threat was determined to be unsubstantiated."

As of this report, CCSD hadn't released any additional information about the source of the threat or their investigation.