LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials say operations at Legacy High School have returned to normal after a threat online prompted a lockdown and a police presence at the school on Wednesday.

A representative for the Clark County School District says the lockdown has been lifted.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says a threat was made on an app and officers were sent out to investigate. They did not elaborate on the threat.

CCSD says the threat was unsubstantiated.

There were no injuries reported.