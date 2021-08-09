Watch
Unruly passenger leads to Las Vegas flight cancellation at McCarran Airport

The nationwide trend of unruly passengers caused headaches for some travelers Sunday at McCarran Airport.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nationwide trend of unruly passengers caused headaches for some travelers Sunday at McCarran International Airport.

A Frontier flight from Las Vegas to San Diego ended up being canceled after an alleged drunk woman boarded the flight.

When asked to leave the plane the woman refused and she was also wearing not wearing a mask, according to fellow passenger Serena Smith.

That passenger told 13 Action News that security had to escort the drunk woman off the plane but the flight was still a no-go.

Frontier officials eventually told everyone the fuel on the plane overheated while waiting at the gate and they needed to add more fuel to cool it down.

A Frontier spokesperson says the flight was canceled and passengers were given a $100 voucher and the option to re-book with another airline.

