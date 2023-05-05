UNR student found dead on campus, letter confirms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) — University of Nevada President, Brian Sandoval, says a woman found dead on the University of Nevada campus was a student at the college.

KOLO, an ABC affiliate first reported on the story.

Her name has not been released.

Police say the woman’s body was found by campus workers in the quad near the Mackay School of Mines and the Engineering building around 7:10 Thursday morning. The surrounding area was closed while during the investigation. Officials say no buildings were shut down, and no classes were directly impacted by the discovery.

In a letter to staff and students at the university, President Brian Sandoval said, “Earlier today we were deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was found deceased on campus. The death of a student affects our entire University. We mourn this tragic loss. On behalf of the University, I wish to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student.”

University Police set up a perimeter around the scene as an investigation was conducted. “Medical Examiners arrived, they did their initial exam and then they removed the body, to continue the investigation,” said University Chief of Police, Eric James.

Police say but there were no obvious signs of trauma. Police say they are waiting on the the medical examiner’s report for the cause of death.