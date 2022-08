LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After spending 52 years serving as UNLV’s public address announcer for athletic events Dick Calvert has decided to step away from game announcing.

According to UNLV Calvert will remain with the athletics department lending his voice to radio ads alongside other projects.

UNLV also says on average Calvert worked more than 200 local events annually and holds the unique distinction of having worked for every athletics director in UNLV’s history.